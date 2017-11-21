Samoa Joe On Finn Balor (Video), Matt Hardy Hypes Elias Feud, Kalisto

– Above is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome after his win over Finn Balor on this week’s WWE RAW from Houston. Joe says he does not feel better after the win because something keeps going around in his head – why do they all choose to live in ignorance, why will they not learn? Joe says it’s very simple – he will strike down with righteous vengeance if you trespass on him. He will torture you, beat you and punish you, and when you are at the apex of your pain threshold, he will grant you the mercy of putting you to sleep. Joe says Balor learned that he will always get his comeuppance and anyone else will suffer the same fate.

– No word yet on why Kalisto did not appear on this week’s RAW in the cruiserweight segment that saw Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa face off with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari, but Kalisto did do media appearances with Bayley on Monday morning. Kalisto lost a title match to Enzo on Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

– Matt Hardy’s feud with Elias continued on RAW as the two brawled around the ring, just one night after Hardy lost to Elias on the Survivor Series pre-show. Matt tweeted the following on Elias after the show: