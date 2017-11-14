Samoa Joe On Triple H Joining The Team, Bayley On Her Triple Threat Competitors, Fans On Lesnar vs. AJ

– Above is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome after teaming with Finn Balor to defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on this week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW. Joe says its no secret that he and Balor haven’t seen eye to eye but Balor is a strong competitor and a strong part of Joe’s team for Sunday. Joe says Balor is not a weak link. Regarding Triple H being named the fifth member of Team RAW, Joe says Jason Jordan is the young upstart and the prodigy, but Joe isn’t here to compete with potential – he’s here to compete with professionals.

Joe says it’s unfortunate that Jordan got hurt but it’s not unfortunate for the team because Jason Jordan is a weak link. Joe says now that Jordan was injured, it’s a good thing Triple H did what he did because Joe would’ve. Joe says now they’ve upgraded and The Game is on their side, but so is the most dangerous player. Joe walks off to end the segment.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the big champion vs. champion match at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 54% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while the rest went with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

– Bayley tweeted the following props to Dana Brooke and Mickie James after defeating them in a Triple Threat on this week’s RAW. Bayley earned the final spot on Team RAW for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series with the win. That match will see Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley take on Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka and Naomi. Bayley wrote: