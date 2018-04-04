Samoa Joe On Relationship With Vince McMahon, Potentially Teaming With Braun Strowman

Former NXT champion Samoa Joe recently did an interview with alarabiya.net to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

His relationship with Vince McMahon:

“I’m terrible at small talk, so me and Vince’s relationship is悠 don’t want to say dispassionate, but when we have talks, they’re very brief, short, we lay out a few things and I go from there. It’s not a lot of, ‘hey how are you doin’, how’s this, how’s that’. It’s calling the play, what do we need to get done, and I go out and get it done.”

Possibly teaming with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania:

“Braun out here talking about how he doesn’t get along well with other people, but I’m terrible at it. That sounds like something that’s very enticing to the fans, but I’m sure two minutes in I’d be punching him in the head.”

