Samoa Joe On Which ROH Stars WWE Should Sign, Talks Adjusting To The WWE Style

Samoa Joe recently did an interview with The Hindustan Times to talk about his professional wrestling career. Here are the highlights:

Adjusting to the WWE style: “It was not very difficult for me to adjust in WWE because of my previous experience. Stylistically, this company is quite different from other promotions but adapting to it is part of the job.”

His experience in NXT: “My experience at NXT was quite stellar. Being part of such a revolutionary atmosphere helps you grow as a wrestler and it helped me adjust to the WWE style of wrestling.”

Who he thinks WWE should sign from Ring Of Honor (ROH): “I would like to see Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle join the company. Both have made their name in Ring of Honor and their addition can make WWE a very exciting place.”