Samoa Joe Responds To Shawn Michaels, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch Slow Motion Footage

– Fans have clamored for Shawn Michaels to return to the squared circle since his retirement at WrestleMania 26. However, aside from a surprise appearance at last year’s show to thwart The League of Nations, HBK is more than happy with his post-WWE life.

That doesn’t stop fans from wondering “What if?”, especially with the Royal Rumble coming to Michaels’ hometown of San Antonio, Texas this Sunday.

Michaels himself has said who he’d like to see standing across the ring from him, were he to wrestle again. In an interview with ESPN.com, the WWE Hall of Famer said that Samoa Joe would be his dream opponent.

“I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, ‘Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you,’” Michaels said.

Samoa Joe, who has been absent from NXT television since his Steel Cage Match against Shinsuke Nakamura in Melbourne, Australia, seemed ready for a throwdown with HBK when he heard about Michaels’ comments.

I'll be your huckleberry. https://t.co/5Fp7RsJAFL — South Sea Strangler (@SamoaJoe) January 20, 2017

