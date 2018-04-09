Samoa Joe Returns To WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Samoa Joe made his return from injury by interrupting Roman Reigns’ promo in the ring.
Joe challenged Reigns to a match at the upcoming Backlash PPV event. The former NXT Champion had not been seen on TV since January.
"When you fail, once again, I'll be waiting at #WWEBacklash, to PUT YOU TO SLEEP!"
Once @WWERomanReigns is finished with @BrockLesnar at #WWEGRR, @SamoaJoe will be waiting… pic.twitter.com/6HNDh3Va27
