Samoa Joe Reveals When He Found Out About Moving To WWE SmackDown

Samoa Joe revealed during an interview with the From The Top Rope podcast when he found out he was moving from Raw to Smackdown Live.

Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com):

“I found out when I got to the Superstar Shakeup. They gave us no heads up. It’s chaotic that week; you have to rebook your cars and your flights and everything, it’s a mess. Legit, everybody has to make all of these travel alterations, but that comes with the turf. I found out that week—it’s weird because you’re like ‘What?’–you sit there and I thought about the matchups now that I’m over on Smackdown, and I was like ‘ehh… I can deal with this.’ After much reflection, I’m looking forward to it.”