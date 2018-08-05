Samoa Joe Says SummerSlam Title Match The Biggest Of His Career

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Sky Sports about his upcoming WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam where he noted that he doesn’t feel the pressure going into it but knows that it’s his biggest match thus far in his career.



“Sure, yes, of course, I’m fighting for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam,” Joe said. “It’s a great opportunity for me. I’ve been in big matches before but it’s been with four other goons, but this is one-on-one and we’ll find out what’s what. … There’s no pressure whatsoever but only because I understand the capabilities of the people involved. I mean, I’m looking forward to it. I know potentially what could go down in that ring and it’s all about getting ready for game day now and making it happen.”

Styles also tweeted the following about making his return to SmackDown Live this Tuesday night.