Samoa Joe vs. John Cena & More Added To MSG Live Event, Actress At SmackDown, Women’s Three-Way

– As noted, Monday’s Survivor Series go-home RAW from Atlanta will feature Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James vs. Bayley with the winner getting the final Team RAW spot the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at the pay-per-view. Cathy Kelley discusses the Triple Threat in this new WWE Now video.

– Samoa Joe vs. John Cena has been announced for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 26th. Kane vs. Braun Strowman plus six-man action with The Shield vs. Bray Wyatt and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar has also been announced for the event. Other Superstars scheduled to appear include WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley, Matt Hardy and others.

– Actress Lucy Fallon was backstage for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England. Here she is backstage with Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler and Breezango: