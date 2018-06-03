SAnitY Makes Debut At WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Waco, Texas and at the show, SAnitY (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) made their main roster debut by losing to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a tag team match by DQ once Killian Dain interfered.

