Sanity Upset With WWE?, Kevin Owens Addresses His Return To The Company

– Sanity members Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe wrote the following on Twitter regarding their lack of WWE television time:
Sick of this https://t.co/srDbKxMtJJ
— Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 30, 2019
– Kevin Owens addressed fan buzz about his return to WWE from injury with the following message:
I appreciate people getting excited after my tweet earlier today but I’m beginning to put some furniture together in my house just now and I’m not coming back to @WWE until I’m done with that and I suck at it so I’ll see you all in a few months, maybe more.
Thank you. Take care!
— Soon…ish (@FightOwensFight) February 2, 2019