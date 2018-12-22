Sarah Logan and Rowe Get Married In Viking Wedding (Photos)

Sarah Logan and Rowe got married Friday in a Viking-themed wedding.
The couple shared a photo from the ceremony on social media.
Man and wife. #JustMarried #VikingWedding #MrsRowe @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/kBOEnR3HpW
— Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) December 22, 2018
The guest list included Logan’s Riott Squad teammates and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.
#RoweWedding pic.twitter.com/wMoogP0FbA
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 21, 2018
Logan has been wreaking havoc on the Raw women’s division along with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, while Rowe and his War Raider tag team partner Hanson have been decimating the NXT tag team division.
Logan and Rowe aren’t the only WWE newlyweds as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black recently tied the knot as well.