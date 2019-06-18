Sarah Logan Is Getting A Gimmick Change

Sarah Logan is undergoing a gimmick change as she has begun emphasizing her Viking ancestry in WWE.

During a commercial break at Raw last night at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, Logan appeared on the stage with a microphone in hand and said that she’s a Viking. Logan added that she plans to raid the women’s division.

And Sarah Logan is back making some Viking Raider references pic.twitter.com/NaEvFKkkLm — Ryan (@StrongestStyle) June 18, 2019

Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders, so her remark seemed to tease that she could be paired up with her husband and Ivar.

Logan has not wrestled on Raw since The Riott Squad got split up in April due to the Superstar Shake-up. She has been working live events in the meantime and returned to television two weeks ago on a WWE Main Event. Teaming with Tamina, she lost to Dana Brooke and Natalya.

Before Raw began, Logan worked a match against Dana Brooke that will air on this week’s episode of Main Event. The match, however, ended in a no-contest after Brooke began to bleed heavily from around her right eye after being hurled into the ring post.