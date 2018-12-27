Sarah Logan Reflects On Getting Married To Rowe

Sarah Logan and Rowe got married last Friday in a Viking-themed wedding.
The couple shared a photo from the ceremony on social media.
Man and wife. #JustMarried #VikingWedding #MrsRowe @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/kBOEnR3HpW
— Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) December 22, 2018
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Logan reflected on getting married.
“Here’s to us.
To everyone that showed up at our wedding as Vikings.
To our families who became one.
To the Gods for making sure we had food and good weather.
And to my husband for giving me the world.
I love all of you. SKAL!!”
View this post on Instagram
Here's to us. To everyone that showed up at our wedding as Vikings. To our families who became one. To the Gods for making sure we had food and good weather. And to my husband for giving me the world. I love all of you. SKAL!! Photo by @speedy.photo #RoweWedding #VikingWedding #Dec21st #Rowe #Skal #Jomsborg #myrrlag #Ninheim
The guest list included Logan’s Riott Squad teammates and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.
#RoweWedding pic.twitter.com/wMoogP0FbA
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 21, 2018
Logan has been wreaking havoc on the Raw women’s division along with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, while Rowe and his War Raider tag team partner Hanson have been decimating the NXT tag team division.
Logan and Rowe aren’t the only WWE newlyweds as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black recently tied the knot as well.