Sarah Logan Reflects On Getting Married To Rowe

Sarah Logan and Rowe got married last Friday in a Viking-themed wedding.

The couple shared a photo from the ceremony on social media.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Logan reflected on getting married.

“Here’s to us.

To everyone that showed up at our wedding as Vikings.

To our families who became one.

To the Gods for making sure we had food and good weather.

And to my husband for giving me the world.

I love all of you. SKAL!!”

The guest list included Logan’s Riott Squad teammates and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

Logan has been wreaking havoc on the Raw women’s division along with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, while Rowe and his War Raider tag team partner Hanson have been decimating the NXT tag team division.

Logan and Rowe aren’t the only WWE newlyweds as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black recently tied the knot as well.