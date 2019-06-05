Sarah Logan Wrestles Her First Match In Two Months

Before Raw went on the air Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sarah Logan returned to action in a match taped for the June 6 episode of WWE Main Event. She teamed up with Tamina in a loss to Dana Brooke and Natalya.

This is her first match since April 21, teaming with Ruby Riott in a loss to Bayley and Ember Moon at a house show in Moline, Illinois. It’s her first televised match since competing in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at the WrestleMania Kickoff. Carmella last eliminated Logan to win the match.