Sarah Logan Wrestles Her First Match In Two Months

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Before Raw went on the air Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sarah Logan returned to action in a match taped for the June 6 episode of WWE Main Event. She teamed up with Tamina in a loss to Dana Brooke and Natalya.

This is her first match since April 21, teaming with Ruby Riott in a loss to Bayley and Ember Moon at a house show in Moline, Illinois. It’s her first televised match since competing in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at the WrestleMania Kickoff. Carmella last eliminated Logan to win the match.

