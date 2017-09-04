Sasha Banks Admits That Her Very Short Women’s Title Reigns Took Away Her Confidence

Sasha Banks recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast. Here are the highlights:

On repeating losing the women’s title after winning it hurting her confidence:

“I’ll be honest about something. I’m a three-time RAW Women’s Champion, right, which is awesome. Within a whole year, I’m a three-time Women’s Champion, which, to me, is a lot. I am a three-time two-week holder of a championship, so that took away my confidence so much.”

On WWE booking her to repeatedly lose the title quickly:

“I thought, ‘okay, I lost it the first time.’ Then, when I won it back, I was like, ‘okay, maybe I can show them that I can keep it for longer than two weeks.’ And I don’t know. Was it something with me or do they just want to keep [flip-flopping] I don’t know. So the last reign, I wasn’t used the Monday night and the following week, Charlotte closed out RAW, cutting a promo on her father. I run out and get beat up by Charlotte. And then, the following pay-per-view, which was an iron woman match, I tapped out with one second left, and went to overtime, and tapped out. So to me, you’re telling me I couldn’t hold out for one more second not to tap out? But then I still lose. It’s stuff like that that really brought down my confidence levels, like maybe there’s something wrong with me and they don’t see me as a champion or legit they wanted to have all these title changes and they wanted people to talk about it.” Banks added, “but then, in my last run, I was like, ‘okay, I have two more weeks till the pay-per-view, I might lose, I might win. I have no idea.’ And those things, I didn’t find out till the day of, the night of.”

“I just want to show to myself that I can do it and I can show to the company that I can be a champion for more than two weeks. And I want to be going down in history as the greatest women’s champion of all time because I’m already going down as the greatest women’s wrestler of all time.”