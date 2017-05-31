Sasha Banks – Alicia Fox Video, HHH Midnight Workout Photos, WWE Exec Note

– As seen on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks went at it and Noam Dar defeated Rich Swann as the two teams prepare to face off at WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday. Above is post-show video of Sasha trying to confront Fox backstage.

– WWE issued the following this week:

WWE®’S GEORGE BARRIOS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GUGGENHEIM MEDIA DAY EVENT STAMFORD, Conn. May 30, 2017 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in the Guggenheim Media Day event in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

– Triple H tweeted these “Midnight Workout” photos to show off his custom weight releasers from Fat Gripz: