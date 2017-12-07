Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Make WWE History (Photo & Video)

At today’s WWE live event in Abu Dhabi, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks made history by becoming the first female WWE superstars to compete in the United Arab Emirates. During previous tours, women have not competed due to the culture. As part of reaching a deal to have the women compete in the country, both Sasha and Alexa wore full body suits instead of their usual outfits.
That moment when you make history on a worldwide level… #WWEAbuDhabi @SashaBanksWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/Tvn7TRHjww
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2017
#WWEAbuDhabi just got legit. The boss @SashaBanksWWE is here. pic.twitter.com/5wvxVWBvYh
— OSN Sports (@OSNSports) December 7, 2017