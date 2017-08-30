Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg Talk About Their Love For Pro Wrestling, More

Sasha Banks and her cousin Snoop Dogg spoke with Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald during the WWE 2K18 event in New York City at SummerSlam weekend. The pair discussed their love for pro wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

Sasha Banks: “We didn’t grow up watching wrestling together, but we grew up watching wrestling, so it’s really cool. I think that is where our bond came from. I remember being a little girl and asking: ‘Can you please take me to all the wrestling shows.’ I remember the biggest one was that WrestleMania 24 when he got to do the Playboy Bunny match. That was Ric Flair’s last match that night also. So being in that whole environment, I thought it was so cool. I also said to myself: ‘I’m going to be here one day’, then I got to do this past WrestleMania in Orlando, it was a dream come true.”

Snoop Dogg: “I don’t have any advice for her. She is a natural born star from the moment she laid her eyes on this sport. Her training to become a wrestler, to become great, she knew it, it was in her head. Some people are born with it, that is called the ‘It’ factor. She got that ‘It’ factor. The one piece of advice I can give her is to get out of the way and let her do what she do. I will be supportive of her and be there if she ever needs me.”

“I wear the [WWE Hall of Fame] ring all the time. I’m honored to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. I was a fan back in the day, so to see my little cousin watch it and love it and then become a part of it, it’s a dream come true. You can’t lose, thanks Vince. I think I may become Sasha’s manager because she doesn’t have a manager right now. I think I would do a good job.”