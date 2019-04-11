Sasha Banks Attempted To Quit WWE Over The Weekend?

Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE over the weekend.

This is according to a report today by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who was told by “one person high up” in WWE that Banks felt “blindsided” when she out that she and Bayley would be dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

“Then the decision was made to go to The IIconics, who as champions, could only make the belts seem like gimmick comedy belts,” Meltzer wrote.

In a Fatal 4-Way Match, The IIconics beat The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, Tamina and Nia Jax, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Banks thought that she and Bayley would get a long run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to give it credibility. Meltzer, however, did not say whether Banks is particularly upset with losing the titles to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

“Basically, she has been given a few weeks to think things out before sticking to a choice the company believes may have been made as a rash decision. Anyway, that’s been largely confirmed by others but probably will be denied very quickly,” Meltzer wrote.

“A second person said she’s been given time to figure out what she wants to do, whether stay or go, but couldn’t confirm the reason why, but said that she probably wouldn’t have known the finish of that match until late and did believe she and Bayley were going to be given a shot at making the belts mean something.

“It was noted in particular that the storyline of defending them on Raw, SmackDown and NXT started, so it was logical for them to assume a run of defending in all those places.”

A third person told Meltzer that Banks has been unhappy with her standing in WWE and that losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania was her breaking point.

Banks tweeted a cryptic message during Raw that seemed to allude to her loss, as well as a future that doesn’t involve WWE.

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be,” her message read. “You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient.

“Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning,” the message continued. “Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose [sic] to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters.

“I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself….. I want that magic.”

Meanwhile, Sasha is apparently on vacation in the Dominican Republic despite the fact that she had to miss the Wendy Williams show due to a “family emergency.” Kalisto posted the following video on his Instagram feed Thursday evening: