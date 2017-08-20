Sasha Banks Booed Outside Her Hotel (Video), The Miz On His SummerSlam Match, Asuka On Ember Moon

– Following Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver event, Sasha Banks came outside of her hotel to grab a pizza with numerous fans lining the sidewalks. Banks walked across the street, got her pizza from the delivery person and headed back into the hotel. Once the fans realized she wasn’t going to acknowledge them, they all started to boo her. Sasha will be challenging for Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship tonight at SummerSlam. Be sure to join us for live coverage starting at 5pm ET!

– As PWMania.com reported, Miz voiced his disappointment of not having an Intercontinental match at SummerSlam, blaming General Manager Kurt Angle, which you can see below. Below, Miz was asked about being vocal on social media towards the match he was booked in:

“Was I vocal? Was I? Because, being ‘vocal’ got me Jason Jordan and The Hardys. A match with them. Great! Wonderful! Right? But I’m the Intercontinental Champion. And as the Intercontinental Champion it is your job to make it the most prestigious title in all of WWE. So if that’s where ‘vocal’ got me? Then I guess, I’m not being loud enough.”

– Asuka continued her 500+ day reign as champion after defeating Ember Moon at Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event. She commented on how a rare solar eclipse is occurring on Monday and that she’s lucky it wasn’t on Saturday night. This is in reference to Ember’s finisher (Eclipse), which Asuka was able to kick out of in their match.