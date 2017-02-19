Sasha Banks Calls Out Company On Gimmick Infringement, Injured WWE Star Returns To The Ring

– Sasha Banks is calling out Maybelline on gimmick infringement.

On Sunday, “The Boss” tweeted this photo of herself standing in front a Maybelline make-up stand advertisement that appears to have been inspired by her.

– After spending 10 months on the sidelines, Tamina returned to action at Saturday’s WWE live event Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

With Natalya as her tag team partner, they beat the team of Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Bliss submitted to Natalya in the Sharpshooter after being kicked in the face by Tamina.

Tamina, who was out with an injury since May 2016, made her return at a #WWE Live Event of the #SmackDown Roster last night! #WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/oFoU5y9iQ6 — ⎛⎝Alexa Bliss⎠⎞ (@MySuperBliss) February 19, 2017

Respect. 🖤 A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Prior to Saturday night, Tamina last wrestled in April on WWE’s tour of Europe. The following month, she underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in her knee.