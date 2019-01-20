Sasha Banks Comments On Having Her Promo Scripts Changed

During an appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Sasha Banks commented on approaching Vince McMahon about making changes to her scripted promos:

“It felt good. For me, promos haven’t really been my best strong suit, but I feel like, as a I keep on getting older (which kind of sucks) the more mature I get and the more I actually think about what I say. I also feel like now as a performer, I’m not really scared to speak up when I’m giving a promo and that’s the beautiful thing about WWE. With them growing as well, if you get handed something and you have questions about it, I’m not scared about going to Vince [Mcmahon] at events and asking him to change it, to make it into my own words. For the past two weeks, I took liberty with that. The week before, I wasn’t supposed to say the ‘B Word,’ but it just kind of came out and I feel like that added to the promo, as well. So, you just kind of always have to apologize later, but if you’re doing the best you can to make the story better, I think it’s OK to do those things for the better of the story.”