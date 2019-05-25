Sasha Banks Gets Her First Tattoo (Photos)

Sasha Banks got her first tattoo this week and it’s on the inside of her bottom lip.
On Friday, tattoo artist Jonathan Garcia posted two photos of the WWE Superstar showing off her new ink, which reads “Protect.” Garcia notes in the caption that it’s her first.
"Protect" lip tattoo on @sashabankswwe Thanks for letting me do your first tattoo.