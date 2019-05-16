Sasha Banks has her eye on All Elite Wrestling.

It was announced yesterday that professional wrestling is returning to TNT as part of a multi-platform deal with AEW. TNT will air live AEW matches weekly in prime time starting in the fall, as well as streaming them on B/R Live and on pay-per-view. AEW was presented to advertisers during the WarnerMedia Upfront at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Wednesday.

The deal marks the first time wrestling will appear on TNT since the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro aired on March 26, 2001. It also puts AEW in competition with WWE for prim

e-time television ratings.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” Tony Khan, president, and CEO of AEW said in a press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years.”

B/R Live will also serve as the exclusive digital streaming partner in the United States for AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event can be seen in the United Kingdom on ITV. In addition, Double or Nothing’s hour-long live pre-show will stream on WarnerMedia and AEW’s social media channels.

“All Elite Wrestling is a talent-forward, fan-first league whose inclusive approach to creating high-quality athletic wrestling competitions is already making waves with fans and attracting top-tier wrestlers,” said Michael Quigley, executive vice president, commercial operations, content strategy and monetization at TBS and TNT.

Banks seems excited over AEW. The WWE Superstar, who follows AEW on Twitter, ‘liked’ these four tweets on the announcement and Double or Nothing.