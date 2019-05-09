Sasha Banks Husband Comments On Her WWE Hiatus, What AEW Is Looking For

– In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Chris Jericho commented on what AEW is looking for in talent:

“It’s different. We’re not doing it that way where anyone who doesn’t like what they’re doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW. We will look at every talent on an individual basis. There’s some guys we’d love to have in WWE, and there’s some guys we probably wouldn’t take. Obviously we haven’t even had a show yet and our roster is already very deep.

When you talk about the Double or Nothing show, how many people can you book on that show? If you have 60-70 guys, you end up with the same problem as WWE.”

– Sasha Banks’ husband Mikaze commented on her current hiatus from WWE: