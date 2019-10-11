Sasha Banks Injury Update, WWE Hell In A Cell Rematch

– While the initial belief was that Sasha Banks suffered a back injury at the Hell in a Cell PPV, PWInsider.com is reporting that she actually suffered a tailbone injury. Banks has been pulled from active competition and there is currently no timetable for her return to the ring.

– WWE announced the following for tonight’s Smackdown:

Charlotte and Bayley are ‘bout to run it back!

Yes, following her defeat over Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title this past Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair will square off with her longtime rival in a rematch tonight on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Can Bayley end The Queen’s history-making tenth title reign only five days after Charlotte recaptured the title? Or will Flair make Bayley bow down yet again as the WWE Draft begins? Find out when the two collide tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.