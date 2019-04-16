Sasha Banks Isn’t Returning Bayley’s Phone Calls

There’s been plenty of uncertainty surrounding Sasha Banks’ status in WWE and now the company is weaving it into their storylines.

During Monday night’s 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up episode of Raw from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Bayley was shown leaving Banks a voice message since she wasn’t returning her phone calls.

After a tense backstage confrontation with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Bayley recruited Naomi to her side for a non-title tag team bout. The pairing immediately paid dividends as Naomi scored the victory via split-legged moonsault.

In this post-match interview with Cathy Kelley, Bayley and Naomi react to their win.