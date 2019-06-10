Sasha Banks Likes Critical Comment About WWE

Sasha Banks liked a tweet that was critical of the current WWE product:
With every passing Raw and Smackdown I grow less and less interested in the product. I’m starting to realize that I’m supporting a shitty company for its past greatness rather than critiquing it’s current bullshit. I can’t even sit through Raw or Smackdown anymore.
— Superkick Party 🤘🏼 (@TooSweetmania) June 9, 2019
Sasha has been relatively quiet about her WWE status but she did post a cryptic photo:
"There was nowhere to go but everywhere…" pic.twitter.com/QgGPFyE6fd
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 9, 2019