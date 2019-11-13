Sasha Banks Makes Interesting Claim About WWE WrestleMania

In an interview with Sam Roberts for Ringside Collectibles, Sasha Banks was asked about how important being in the main event of Wrestlemania was and here was her response:

“I’m only about money, I don’t care — let’s talk about WrestleMania, right? It’s really long and I show up at what? 8:00 AM? The main event goes on at what? 11:00 PM if that?! If we’re lucky and you know the day is crazy, so just put me on the first match — put me on the preshow and pay me the dollars so I can go in, do my match, take a shower, get my money and leave.”