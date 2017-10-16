Sasha Banks Match Announced For The WWE TLC Pre-show

Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday’s WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox