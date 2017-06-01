Sasha Banks – Muscle & Fitness Photo, Paul Heyman “Pick” Video, Theme Song For WWE UK Tournament
Published On 01/06/2017 | News
– As seen below, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week features Paul Heyman hyping the “Bring It To The Table” premiere with Heyman, Peter Rosenberg and JBL:
– The official theme song for WWE’s United Kingdom Title tournament is “Dusted” by Astroid Boys.
– As noted, Sasha Banks is featured in the new issue Muscle & Fitness, which hit newsstands this week. She posted this photo of her workout spread in the magazine: