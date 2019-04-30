Sasha Banks No Longer Has Purple Hair (Photo), Bayley – Becky Lynch Latest

— Sasha Banks no longer has purple hair.

The Moontower Comedy Festival took place last week in Austin, Texas and Banks attended the event with Bayley — Bayley lives in Austin. Comedian Brad Williams posted a photo to his Instagram page showing the two WWE Superstars among a group of friends at the festival. The photo also shows that Banks no longer has purple hair.

Banks’ hair still looks dyed, but it’s a lot closer to her natural hair color.

Banks has been off the road since WrestleMania 35. She reportedly got upset with losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the show, as well as the direction of her character. It’s also been rumored that Banks may not return since she’s willing to sit out the remainder of her contract. WWE officials have given her time off in hopes that she will return rejuvenated and put the situation behind her.

— Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Bayley and Becky Lynch will square off in a one-on-one match. WWE.com is billing this as their first-ever match in WWE, but they have faced off before in one-on-one competition.

While this match is indeed their first-ever singles match on the main roster, Bayley and Lynch faced off several times in NXT. Their last match aired on the August 12, 2015, episode of NXT, which resulted in Bayley beating Lynch to earn an NXT Women’s Championship Match against Sasha Banks at TakeOver: Brooklyn.