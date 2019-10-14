Sasha Banks Officially Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE announced the following:

This week’s Raw was set to begin with Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a match to determine which brand would receive the first pick on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft. However, due to injuries sustained in last week’s WWE Hell in a Cell Match against the Raw Women’s Champion, The Boss has not been medically cleared to compete and will be replaced by Charlotte Flair.

Despite the last-minute substitution, however, the same stipulation applies. The Queen, who was SmackDown Women’s Champion until last Friday and has not yet been claimed by a brand in the Draft, will represent Team Blue, while the No. 1 overall pick Lynch will fly Raw’s flag during the contest. The winner will earn the top pick for their respective show. Given that Charlotte is up for selection in tonight’s draft pool, this bout could be the last time we see these two battle for a long time … or, it could end up being the first of many as Raw turns a page on a new era.

Who will earn the top pick of tonight’s Draft? Tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!