Sasha Banks On Not Caring About Being A Face Or Heel, What She Plans To Do At Survivor Series, More

Sasha Banks spoke with India Today on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Being on Team Raw at Survivor Series:

“I plan to win the Survivor Series and show that Raw is the better division. I think all the women are great, but right now at Raw we are killing it. We have such incredible women we have in the company at the moment. We have Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, myself and Bailey, Alicia Fox, even though she is a crazy captain. I don’t think SmackDown has seen a team quite as dominant as us. So, come Survivor Series we plan to take on all, not only the omen’s division, but the whole Raw brand.”

Working mostly as a face on the main roster, when she spent most of her time in NXT as a heel:

“I just feel that I am just being myself. Even if I am a ‘babyface’ or a ‘heel,’ I am still Sasha Banks. I go out there and do my best like I always do. I don’t need to put a title on it if am being a bad guy or a good guy, I am just going to be Sasha Banks. I am going to put on great matches, I am going to make history, and I am going to be the face of the company. That’s what I was doing down in NXT, that’s what I am doing on the main roster.”

Advice to aspiring women wrestlers:

“My advice to her and all women who want to be in the WWE, would be never give up, keep following your dreams . We have shown here that anything is possible, we are making history and we making people care about women’s wrestling. We used to see a lot of little boys in the audience, but now we can see a lot of women and little girls come out and see them dressed up as their favorite wrestlers. They come dressed as Bailey or like me. It is crazy to see the growth of how many little girls to WWE shows and how excited they are every time we make our entrance.”