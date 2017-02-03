Sasha Banks On Whether Negative Reactions From Fans Bother Her

While being interviewed for Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE, a documentary airing on UK television, Sasha Banks was asked if negative reactions from fans bother her.

“Ultimately their opinion does not affect me because regardless [of what it is], they’re talking about me,” Banks said. “Love me or hate me, you’re talking about me. You’re invested in me, that’s why you’re mentioning my name. You’re going to see the match regardless. Whether you’re for it or against it, you’re watching it and you’re talking about it.”

Additional highlights from her interview, which was conducted by James Dolan of the Gorilla Position podcast, are as follows:

Her on-screen persona:

When the camera is on I am 100 per cent this larger than life character. But when I come home I am this private, shy girl who feels like she is getting to live her dream every day. Sasha on TV is everything I wish I could be in normal life – being her has actually helped me and given me the confidence to stand up for myself.

Dream goal:

I am making it happen for myself and doing everything I have ever set my mind on – but I want more. Wrestling in Japan is one thing but main-eventing WrestleMania is the dream goal.

Desire to be the greatest:

When I was 10 I wrote in my journal that I wanted to be the greatest women’s wrestler of all time and that I wanted to change the definition of what it was to be a Diva in WWE. The fact we are now not Divas but Superstars, are getting opportunities like the guys and are making history means there are so many emotions.

The former Raw Women’s Champion also opened up about her childhood struggles and how she got hooked on wrestling. You can listen to the interview here.