Sasha Banks Photos, TJ Perkins Talks Nakamura Match On NXT, SmackDown Social Score

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Shinsuke Nakamura’s TV return against TJ Perkins. In the video above, Perkins talks about what he did for the cruiserweight division and now he’s the first to challenge outside the division. Perkins says he and Nakamura go way back to Japan and Nakamura is somewhat a mirrored image of him, so tonight should be fun.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had 53,000 interactions on Twitter with 12,000 unique authors, down from the February 21st episode episode, which had 89,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 117,000 Facebook interactions with 75,000 unique authors last night, up from the February 21st episode, which had 107,000 interactions and 65,000 authors.

– NERDS Clothing has released a new t-shirt for Sasha Banks through WWE Shop. The Boss models the new gear in these photos: