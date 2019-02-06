Sasha Banks Planning To Leave WWE?, Jeff Jarrett Sets Record On RAW, Mandy Rose

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— Could Sasha Banks be looking to leave WWE?

Mauro Ranallo posted a video on Instagram last night showing off his piano skills and it drew an interesting comment from “The Boss.”

“Need you to call one of my matches before I leave,” Banks wrote.

— Jeff Jarrett set a record Monday night on Raw by having the longest gap between competing in matches on the show.

A Twitter account on WWE stats and information — not official — noted that it had been 19 years, 4 months and 8 days since Jarrett last competed on Raw, breaking the old record of 16 years, 3 months, 23 days set by Zeb Colter.

Prior to losing Elias, Jarrett had not wrestled on Raw since September 27, 1999. On that night, he teamed with Tom Prichard in a loss to Chyna and Debra.

— You can now watch Mandy Rose’s entrance video as WWE has released it on YouTube.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR