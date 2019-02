– Sasha Banks wrote the following message about NXT star Xia Li:

Shoutout @XiaWWE I always see her working her butt off @WWEPC she will be one to watch. 🤩 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 15, 2019

– Dash Wilder of The Revival teased the return of the 1980’s/1990’s WWE tag team title belt design: