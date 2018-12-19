Sasha Banks Reacts To Being Left Off WWE TLC, Vince McMahon Wishes Hall of Famers A Happy Birthday

— WWE TLC came and went without an appearance by Sasha Banks and she doesn’t seem to happy about it.

Following the show, “The Boss” posted this image on her Instagram Story.

The following night on Raw, Banks competed in an Eight-Woman Gauntlet Match to earn a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Ronda Rousey. As the final entrant, “The Boss” capitalized on Natalya’s wear-and-tear to lock in the Bank Statement, but “The Queen of Harts” powered out of the hold, and Banks’ second attempt to apply it came up empty. Natalya’s Sharpshooter, however, hit its mark and Banks submitted.

— Vince McMahon sent out this happy birthday message to WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who turns 76 years old today.

Wishing a Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @TheGeneOkerlund! pic.twitter.com/tLkMw2Ay0A — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 19, 2018

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin turned 54 years old on Tuesday and McMahon wished his arch-nemesis a happy birthday.

Still got it. Happy Birthday to longtime pain in my neck, @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/fPV7COzhZ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 18, 2018

On turning 54 years old, Austin tweeted: