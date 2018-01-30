Sasha Banks Refuses To Comment On Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

The following was sent to us:

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks joined Busted Open with Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray and our newest co-host WWE Superstar Mark Henry (he will be co-hosting with Dave every Tuesday).

She was asked by the guys about Ronda Rousey joining the company and did not mince words saying “I have nothing nice to say so I can’t say anything at all.” Dave, Bully and Mark had several follow up questions and Sasha refused to comment further than that. You can hear the full comments below (please embed tweet in any post):

