Sasha Banks Reveals Inspiration For TLC Gear, Former WWE Star At TLC (Photo), Karl Anderson

– As seen on the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show, Sasha Banks picked up a win over Alicia Fox. In the video above, Banks talks to Kayla Braxton about the win and says it felt so good. The Boss says while Fox is an amazing athlete, she’s also legit crazy. Banks calls it one of the hardest battles she’s fought and says she got the job done because she is the legit boss of WWE. Regarding her pink gear seen at TLC, Banks says she likes to come up with special gear for each pay-per-view and this look was inspired by Owen Hart. Banks also noted that her husband, WWE seamster Mikaze, hooked her up with the gear.

– The “too sweet” moment between AJ Styles and “The Demon” Finn Balor after Balor’s big win at TLC had a lot of fans talking on social media. Karl Anderson, former Club partner to Styles and Balor, tweeted the following on he and Luke Gallows missing the reunion:

Hey thanks for inviting us guys.. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2017

– Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries, who left the company earlier this year on good terms, was backstage for the WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis. Aries was also seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. Aries posted this photo from TLC with new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in the background:

