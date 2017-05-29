Sasha Banks Says “People Need To Shut Up” About A Heel Turn

During an interview with The Masked Men Show, Sasha Banks was asked if she preferred being a heel or a face and here was her response:

“Either one. Because a lot of people ask me, ‘When are you going to turn heel? When are you going to turn heel?’’ Like, I don’t care because guess what? I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing. ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘When are you gonna turn babyface?’ You guys just need to shut up and let me do me okay. Why do you want me to turn on Bayley? That’s my best friend. I don’t have a lot of friends so just accept it. Yeah, I play either one very well, so it doesn’t matter. They’re two different versions.”