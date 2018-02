– Former Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has people speculating after sending out a cryptic tweet just hours prior to Monday Night Raw.

The belief among some wrestling fans is that she will be turning heel in the next few weeks in order to start a feud with Bayley heading into WrestleMania 34.

She remembered who she was and the game changed. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 5, 2018

