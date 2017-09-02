Sasha Banks Shoots On Fans That Cross The Line, John Cena Reacts To Promo Segment With Roman Reigns

– During an interview with Sam Roberts, Sasha Banks comments on fans that go to far when it comes to trying to meet her:

“I grew up a wrestling fan, so I knew that I wanted to meet all my favorite wrestlers. But always in the back of my head I never thought in my life to be like, ‘Hey, they’re gonna fly in. Maybe I should wait at the airport for like 12 hours at a gate. Hey! They don’t want any sleep. Maybe I’ll go find their hotel they’re staying at and let me bother them.’

Like to me, that’s stalking. I don’t tweet out what hotel I’m at. I don’t tweet out what airline I’m flying. I do tweet you what arena I’ll be performing at, so I do expect fans at the arena, and I’m so happy to sign at the arena, that’s fine because I’m telling you where I’m going to be at. If I see you in public, that’s fine.

But when I’m at an airport at 4 in the morning and I see somebody with a carry-on and they open it with a hundred items of everyone and they’re bothering everybody to get an autograph, and I see it on eBay – that’s not okay to me.”

– John Cena shared this photo on Instagram of Nas’ single, Ether. Cathy Kelley noted in her video looking at the Cena – Roman Reigns promo on RAW that the post was a reference to Nas destroying Jay-Z on the 2001 track during their feud.