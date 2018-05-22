Sasha Banks Signs New WWE Contract

Wrestle Votes is reporting that Sasha Banks has re-signed with WWE a couple weeks ago.
It was noted in the tweet that there are plans in place by the sports entertainment company to make her a “key part of the women’s division for years to come.”
Contract news: hearing that Sasha Banks has re-signed to remain w/ WWE within the last week or so. She will continue to be a key part of the women’s division for years to come. Sasha certainly earned her new deal. She moves lots of merchandise & the young fans love her.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2018