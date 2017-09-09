Sasha Banks Talks About Possibly Wrestling Ronda Rousey, Dream WrestleMania Match, More

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast. Here are the highlights:

On her dream WrestleMania match:

“I would love to have the four-way with The Four Horsewomen.” Banks said, “of course, Bayley. Just a regular match with her, but no time limit. It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to beat her somehow.”

On the rumored Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen feud:

“I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It’s awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they’re just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else.

On Ronda Rousey:

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game.” Banks said, “she’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring].”