Sasha Banks Teases Turning On Bayley (Video), Charlotte Flair Wishes Happy Birthday To TNA Star
Published On 03/20/2017 | News
– Following a tag team match on Friday in Syracuse, New York, where Sasha Banks and Bayley beat Charlotte Flair and Nix Jax, “The Boss” teased a heel turn by signaling behind “The Huggable One”‘s back that the Raw Women’s Championship was hers.
Here is footage of this.
– On Saturday, Charlotte Flair sent a happy birthday message to TNA star Ethan Carter III.
Happy Birthday @therealec3 🎉🎉
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 18, 2017
Carter, who turns 34-years-old, responded back:
@MsCharlotteWWE your tweets get way more favorites than mine
— ec3 (@therealec3) March 19, 2017