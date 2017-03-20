Sasha Banks Teases Turning On Bayley (Video), Charlotte Flair Wishes Happy Birthday To TNA Star

– Following a tag team match on Friday in Syracuse, New York, where Sasha Banks and Bayley beat Charlotte Flair and Nix Jax, “The Boss” teased a heel turn by signaling behind “The Huggable One”‘s back that the Raw Women’s Championship was hers.

Here is footage of this.

– On Saturday, Charlotte Flair sent a happy birthday message to TNA star Ethan Carter III.

Carter, who turns 34-years-old, responded back: