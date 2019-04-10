Sasha Banks Upsets “The Wendy Williams Show” After Canceling Appearance

Sasha Banks was scheduled to appear on “The Wendy Williams Show” this morning but bailed at the last minute. A source close to the syndicated infotainment talk show told Page Six that the unexpected cancellation left a lot of people fuming.

“She won’t be booked again,” the insider said. “She didn’t give a real reason for canceling, and she did it only hours before the show tapes, so production was left scrambling to fill her spot. Wendy ended up doing an extra segment of “Hot Topics” instead.”

Banks apologized on Twitter for bailing on the show.

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

When Page Six reached out to Banks’ rep for additional comment, they were referred to her online statement.

With Banks citing “personal reasons” as the cause for the cancellation, “The Boss” has fans wondering if she’s upset over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 35.

Banks tweeted a cryptic message during Raw last night that seemed to allude to her and Bayley’s loss, as well as a future that doesn’t involve WWE.

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be,” her message read. “You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient.

“Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning,” the message continued. “Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose [sic] to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters.

“I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself….. I want that magic.”