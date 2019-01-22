Sasha Banks Uses Profanity In Promo Towards Ronda Rousey

Sasha Banks wrote the following message on Instagram towards Ronda Rousey in regards to their match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday:

“Here’s something you might already know about me @rondarousey … I don’t give a shit who’s saying ” vile ” things about me. Truth is those are the same people who pump you up not because they like you, but because of who you are, and what you can do for them. At the end of the day I do what I do for the betterment of women’s wrestling. And if that means calling people out on their shady bullshit, or doing nothing for weeks on end because I choose to work hard on my craft instead of kissing ass in dark corners, then so be it. You see those women’s tag titles? That’s what my desire has brought to this division. You think I played you when in reality, I’ve been the same exact person this whole time. I respect, respect. Respect for those who share the ring with you, respect for this thing we call professional wrestling, and respect for the ones who go out of the way, when the cameras are not on, to do everything they can to make things better for every women in that locker room. You got a little success and decided to disrespect me… Time to show you who the king of the jungle really is!!! #RoyalRumble #legitboss #Allin”